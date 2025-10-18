Haryana CM Saini calls on HM Amit Shah, campaigns for party in Patna

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Union Home Amit Shah in Patna in Bihar.

Later, the Chief Minister campaigned for the party.

During the meeting, he discussed important issues. The Chief Minister also extended his warm greetings to HM Shah on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali. CM Saini also apprised the Union Home Minister of the achievements of the BJP government in Haryana, which has been formed for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, addressing election rallies during his Bihar tour, CM Saini said the state is now rapidly advancing on the path of development, with public confidence in the NDA government growing stronger than ever.

“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is set to witness the formation of a strong, stable, and governance-focused NDA government, ensuring uninterrupted progress and prosperity for the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded Nitish Kumar’s leadership, stating that Bihar has charted a new course of development under his guidance.

“The state has seen significant improvements across roads, education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure, bringing visible change to the lives of citizens,” he said.

Saini criticised the RJD-Congress alliance, saying that previous governments had neglected the interests of the poor and pushed Bihar toward backwardness. He added that the so-called INDI alliance leaders misled the public with false promises to gain power.

Highlighting NDA’s achievements, he said the government has steered Bihar out of the “jungle raj” and set it firmly on the path of development and good governance.

“Law and order have strengthened, women’s confidence has increased, and the benefits of development have reached even the remotest villages.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that the BJP-JDU alliance government has made concrete efforts to transform Bihar into a developed state.

“Bihar is entering a new era, and the enthusiasm of its people is a clear reflection of the progress achieved,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Bihar to unite in support of the BJP-JDU alliance, advocating for continued development, good governance, and stability.

--IANS

vg/dan