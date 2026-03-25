Haryana CM, Russian envoy talks on bilateral relations

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met Ambassador (Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia) Denis Alipov here and held detailed discussions aimed at further strengthening bilateral engagement and exploring new avenues of cooperation between Haryana and Russia. ​

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The meeting began with a general review of the longstanding and time-tested partnership between India and Russia. A significant part of the discussions focused on the prospects for expanding Haryana's exports to Russia. ​

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s strengths in sectors such as IT, automobiles, agro-processing, textiles, and manufacturing, noting that Haryana is well-positioned to meet the demands of the Russian market. ​

Both sides deliberated on ways to facilitate smoother trade flows, address logistical challenges, and enhance market access, while also exploring investment opportunities that could support export-oriented growth. ​

The leaders also discussed the importance of facilitating international cooperation through structured partnerships between Haryana and various Russian regions. ​

They highlighted the need to promote direct business-to-business interactions, encourage exchange visits by industry representatives, and organise joint forums where companies from both sides can connect, explore common interests, and develop long-term partnerships. ​

Ambassador Alipov expressed keen appreciation for Haryana’s MSME sector, acknowledging its vital role in driving industrial growth and employment generation in the state. ​

He emphasised the potential for creating more job opportunities through enhanced cooperation between the two sides. Highlighting the importance of trade facilitation, he underlined the need to develop smoother pathways for Haryana-based enterprises to access the Russian market. ​

The Ambassador further commended the state’s skilled workforce, noting that Haryana’s well-trained and capable workforce could significantly strengthen economic engagement and support future collaborations. ​

In the domain of science and technology, both sides recognised the vast potential for collaboration in emerging and high-impact areas. ​

The Chief Minister underscored Haryana’s growing ecosystem of innovation and startups, inviting Russian institutions and companies to collaborate in these areas. ​

Skilled manpower mobility also featured prominently in the discussions, with both sides acknowledging the importance of skilled human resources in driving economic progress. ​

They explored avenues to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals in a mutually beneficial manner while protecting the interests of all stakeholders. ​

--IANS

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