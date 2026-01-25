Haryana CM provides Rs 1.22 crore as fodder grant for ‘gaushalas’ on his birthday

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) To mark his birthday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday took a significant step towards fulfilling his sacred resolve of serving the cow.

Read More

At a programme in Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, near here, he distributed cheques for Rs 1.22 crore as fodder grant to 14 ‘gaushalas’ in Panchkula district.

The Chief Minister also announced to give Rs 20 lakh for the strengthening and renovation of the unpaved road leading to the ancient Shiva temple located on Saketari hill.

Earlier, CM Saini, accompanying wife Suman Saini, served cows at the Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham by feeding them fodder and jaggery and seeking their blessings.

He also performed gau pujan (cow worship) on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he said that in India, the cow has been revered since ancient times and accorded the status of a mother.

According to mythological beliefs, all gods and goddesses reside in the cow. Recognising this significance, religious and social organisations have long emphasised the establishment of ‘gaushalas’.

He said the government has taken several important steps towards the development of ‘gaushalas’, cow protection, and the promotion of natural farming.

Over the past 11 years, registered ‘gaushalas’ have been provided Rs 270 crore for fodder. The Chief Minister said in 2014-15, the Haryana Gau Seva Ayog had a budget of only Rs 2 crore.

After assuming responsibility for public service, the government began increasing the allocation, and in the current financial year, the budget has been enhanced to Rs 595 crore.

He said until 2014, there were only 215 registered ‘gaushalas’ in Haryana, housing about 1.75 lakh cows.

At present, the state has 686 registered cow shelters, providing care to approximately four lakh cows. Solar power plants have been installed in 330 ‘gaushalas’, and work to install solar power plants in the remaining shelters will be completed soon, he added.

--IANS

vg/dan