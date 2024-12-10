Haryana CM Nayab Saini Defends MSP Record Amid Farmer Protests, Slams Opposition Claims

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken on the Congress and the opposition parties on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Responding to the Congress' claim of support to farmers and its promise to give MSP to farmers Saini said that the Congress governments in Himachal and Telangana had failed to buy crops at MSP.

"In the last 10 years, we have bought crops on MSP. The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana cannot say that they will buy crops on 100 per cent MSP. People have understood their reality. In a month, AAP will also start talking about the EVMs. People have rejected them," Saini said.

The Haryana Chief Minister's comments came amidst continued protests by farmers at the Haryana Punjab border. The farmers are asking for a charter of 12 demands including MSP for crops to be met by the state and Union governments. Farmer leader Swaran Singh Pandher had said that the farmers are unhappy with both the BJP and the INDIA bloc leaders.

"Be it the INDIA alliance or the ruling BJP government, the farmers are not happy with either of them. The farmers have different issues and the youth have their separate issues," he had said.

"To relieve the anger, they (government) are giving false promises of MSP (Minimum Support Price), that they will give. But our task is not just about giving MSP alone, but that after announcing MSP you don't buy the crops from mandis. Our demand is getting the crops to be bought, " the farmer leader told ANI.

"Our campaign for BJP primary membership had been going on to induct 50 lakh people. Till now, we have inducted around 33-34 lakh people into the party...Today, I have been made an active member of the party. People in large numbers are joining the party.... The common people are connected with BJP. Congress has been rejected as they only used to make false promises," Saini said. (ANI)