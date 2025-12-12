Haryana CM launches essay writing contest for schools to mark ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) Reaffirming the government’s commitment to honouring the unparalleled sacrifice of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday virtually inaugurated an essay writing competition across schools in the state to commemorate ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

The initiative aims to ensure that the message of the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom, courage and steadfast commitment to truth reaches every child in Haryana.

Lakhs of students joined the virtual event from different districts, during which the Chief Minister interacted with them and encouraged them to reflect on the inspirational lives of the young martyrs.

CM Saini said reading and understanding the Sahibzadas’ story reinforces clarity of purpose and strengthens determination among students.

He said the competition is being held in four languages -- Hindi, English, Punjabi and Sanskrit -- so that the children can express their thoughts with ease and showcase their abilities through well-crafted essays.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- exemplified exceptional bravery at just nine and six years of age, respectively. Their sacrifice, he said, stands as an eternal symbol of courage and truth.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in 2022 to observe December 26 every year as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, ensuring national remembrance of these heroic children.

CM Saini urged students to recognise that responsibility and moral courage do not depend on age. Every child, he said, must fulfil their duties with honesty, protect cultural values and contribute to nation building.

Students should face challenges fearlessly and remember that real bravery lies in standing up for the truth.

The Chief Minister said teachers play the role of guides and nation builders.

“Just as Guru Gobind Singh-ji nurtured courage and righteousness in his sons, today’s teachers shape the thoughts and character of the next generation.”

He encouraged the teachers to focus not only on academics but also on instilling values, discipline, compassion and integrity in students, as these form the foundation of a strong society.

The Chief Minister emphasised that students must draw lessons of discipline, courage, principles and patriotism from the Sahibzadas’ lives.

