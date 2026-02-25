Haryana CM informs Assembly on crucial urban infrastructure projects

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced in the Assembly a series of major decisions aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure and improving the quality of life for citizens, including approval of the final alignment of the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS-cum-Metro corridor.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing safe, modern, and efficient public transport facilities, the Chief Minister described the project as a significant step towards strengthening Haryana’s urban mobility network.

He informed the House that at a meeting held on February 24, the government approved the final alignment of the proposed corridor. The detailed project report (DPR) is currently being finalised, and directions have been issued to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Government of India agency responsible for executing the project.

He said the project aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the “Namo Bharat” initiative and aims to connect major economic hubs through fast, safe, and modern transport systems.

Providing further details, the Chief Minister said the proposed corridor will span approximately 64 km, of which nearly 52 km will fall within Haryana.

He said the project is designed not only as a rail corridor but as an integrated regional mobility network connecting major economic centres such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The corridor is expected to provide high-speed connectivity to lakhs of commuters, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

In the Gurugram segment, an integrated RRTS and Metro corridor of about 14.5 km has been approved between IFFCO Chowk and Gwal Pahari.

Key stations on this stretch will include Sector 29, Millennium City Centre, Sector 52, Wazirabad, Sector 57, and Sector 58/61.

This segment will provide connectivity with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, the Gurugram Metro Corridor, and the Rapid Metro network, enabling seamless multi-modal integration.

Similarly, in the Faridabad region, an integrated corridor of approximately 16 km has been approved between Sainik Colony and Badshahpur.

This stretch will cover key areas including the NIT region, Bata Chowk, Sectors 12 to 15, and parts of New Faridabad.

It will also connect with the Delhi Metro Violet Line, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting industrial and residential growth.

The Chief Minister said the project has been designed with emphasis on both infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Noise barriers will be installed along viaduct sections passing through urban areas to minimise sound pollution and improve living conditions in surrounding neighbourhoods.

He said the corridor is expected to open new avenues for investment, generate employment, and promote balanced urban growth across Haryana.

Considering increasing population pressure and rising traffic congestion in cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad, the project is being planned to meet future mobility requirements.

He said the state government is working in coordination with the Central government to ensure timely implementation of the project.

Reassuring the House, the Chief Minister said the DPR will be finalised at the earliest to accelerate execution and ensure that citizens benefit from modern and efficient public transport infrastructure.

He described the initiative as an important step towards strengthening Haryana’s long-term urban connectivity framework.

In a separate announcement, the Chief Minister also addressed a long-pending land ownership issue in Chhachhrauli.

He said land under Khasra numbers 125, 134, and 152 has remained under government ownership since 1887 but has long been recorded as ‘Gair Mumkin Aabadi’, where residents have constructed houses over several decades.

He said property registrations continued until 2020, and residents had raised the issue with the government through various representations.

Taking these concerns into account, the government has decided to grant ownership rights to eligible families residing on the land.

He said that after verification of on-ground possession through official records and surveys, ownership rights will be granted to long-settled residents.

