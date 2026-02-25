Haryana CM has assured justice to Tripura student assaulted in Gurugram: Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini has assured him of ensuring justice in connection with the alleged brutal assault of a student from Tripura in Gurugram.

The victim, a 19-year-old student pursuing biotechnology in Gurugram, was allegedly subjected to severe physical torture by her live-in partner, triggering widespread outrage across Tripura and other Northeastern states.

The incident came to light last week when the victim made a distress call to her mother, alleging that her live-in partner, identified as Shivam, had been assaulting her continuously for three days after confining her in a room.

Chief Minister Saha said in a post on his X handle: “Today, I spoke with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji, regarding the Gurgaon student victim. The Hon’ble Chief Minister assured me that he will look into the matter personally and take all necessary steps to ensure justice for the victim.”

“I also spoke with the victim’s mother and assured her of all possible support from the Tripura government. Further, I have directed the Chief Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan, Delhi, to remain by the victim family’s side and provide all necessary assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

At his request, Tripura Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support to the victim.

The Chief Minister also said that he has communicated with the office of the Union Health Minister to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victim.

According to the victim’s mother, the accused became acquainted with her daughter through online chatting a few months ago and promised to marry her. She alleged that before the incident, the accused confined her daughter in a room for three days and subjected her to inhuman torture, including forcing her to drink urine.

The accused, Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi’s Narela area, was arrested on February 19 after an FIR was registered against him at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.

Recounting the ordeal, the victim’s mother told the media and police that her daughter had called her in distress, saying: “I do not have time, I will be murdered… Shivam has been beating me continuously and burning me for the last three days. He will kill me today.”

The mother further alleged that the accused burned her daughter’s private parts using sanitiser and stabbed her multiple times. She said that she immediately approached the Gurugram Police, who promptly rescued her daughter and admitted her to the hospital.

“My daughter is a very good student and has gone to Gurugram only for her studies. Shivam somehow lured her into a trap through online chatting. Her condition became critical due to the inhuman torture,” the victim’s mother said, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Earlier, police said that the accused had allegedly established physical relations with the woman on the pretext of marriage. The Gurugram Police said they are closely monitoring the case. Charges of rape and assault have been added to the FIR, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.

The victim was initially admitted to AIIMS-Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, the police said.

