Haryana CM flags off special train for pilgrims to Ayodhya

Ambala, March 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off a special train carrying pilgrims from here to Ayodhya.

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He also announced that another special train will be flagged off in the last week of April for devotees to visit Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Addressing the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said, “Today is a historic and emotional moment for Haryana.” He added that flagging off this special pilgrimage train from the sacred land associated with Lord Krishna to the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham is a matter of great pride and honour.

Congratulating the pilgrims, he said the grand, newly built temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is a matter of pride for the entire nation. “It is the result of collective good deeds that people witnessed the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla and now have the opportunity to visit the temple.”

CM Saini said the journey to Ayodhya is not just a physical one but also a spiritual transformation. “When pilgrims stand on the banks of the Saryu River, visit Hanumangarhi, and step into the grand Ram Temple, they will feel the energy that once made India a Vishwa Guru.”

He said the state government has entered into an agreement with the Railways for pilgrimage travel. Under this arrangement, about 700 elderly people from seven districts are being sent on this first train. Adequate arrangements for food and security have been made to ensure a comfortable journey.

He also thanked Railway officials for making special arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring that elderly citizens and economically weaker devotees are not deprived of pilgrimage due to financial constraints.

With this objective, the government has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’, and today’s train is a symbol of that promise and trust.

He added that earlier too, devotees from Kaithal, Karnal, Ambala, and Jind had been facilitated to visit Ayodhya by buses.

--IANS

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