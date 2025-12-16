Haryana CM announces Hansi as state's 23rd district

Hansi, Dec 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that Hansi will be accorded district status as the 23rd district of the state, marking a significant administrative milestone for the region.

The Chief Minister said the official notification will be issued within a week, after which Hansi will formally attain district status from the revenue administration perspective.

Addressing a ‘Vikas rally’ here, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of three development projects of Rs 77.30 crore.

Recalling Hansi’s rich historical and cultural legacy, CM Saini described it as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan. He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed.

He said Hansi’s prominence predates even the freedom struggle, noting that the town was earlier known as Asi and Asigarh, and during the reign of Emperor Harsha, it served as the capital of the Satluj province.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to regional development, the Chief Minister said no stone would be left unturned for the progress of Hansi.

Highlighting development works, he stated projects of Rs 1,008 crore have been executed in the Hansi Assembly constituency in the past 11 years, whereas only Rs 253 crore of works were undertaken during the Congress regime.

The Chief Minister said out of the 217 promises made in the Sankalp Patra election manifesto, the double-engine government has fulfilled 54 promises within a year, while work on 163 promises is currently underway.

Though one year may appear brief, he said, it has witnessed development progressing at three times the earlier pace, reflecting the government’s commitment to non-stop development.

He added that during its third term as well, the government has taken decisive steps to ensure inclusive growth and safeguard the interests of all sections of society.

--IANS

vg/dan