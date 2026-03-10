Haryana Assembly to hold youth conference on March 21

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) On the initiative of the Haryana Assembly, preparations are in full swing for the youth conference to be held at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal on March 21, government officials said on Tuesday.

The aim of the summit is to connect the youth with the democratic system, public representation, and the process of nation-building.

To ensure the success of this important event, officials from the Assembly Secretariat held a detailed review meeting with the Sonipat district administration and the university administration on Tuesday.

A large number of students from various universities and nearly 20 colleges in Sonipat district will participate in the youth conference, organised under the guidance and direction of Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will be the chief guest at the conference where he will inspire the youth with his thoughts.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Modi will also be present on this occasion.

The conference will prove to be a milestone towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Developed India 2047" and the dream of "One Nation, One Legislature".

At the meeting chaired by Srinivasan Narayanan, Director General of the Department of Higher Education, various aspects of the conference's preparations were discussed in detail.

The emphasis was placed on ensuring a well-organised, safe, and inspiring environment for the youth attending the conference.

After the meeting, necessary arrangements were inspected.

The arrangements were reviewed in detail, including the registration process for students attending the conference, arrangements for welcoming and accommodating guests, technical preparations for the auditorium, parking arrangements, etc.

Advisor to the Haryana Assembly Speaker, Ramnarayan Yadav, directed the departments concerned to ensure that all arrangements are made in a timely and coordinated manner so that the students and guests participating in the conference do not face any inconvenience.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Shriprakash, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) Subhash Chand, and Joint Director (Higher Education Department) Ajit Singh.

