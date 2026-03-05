Haryana Assembly sets record in Question Hour

Chandigarh, March 5 (IANS) A new record was set in the Haryana Assembly on Thursday, with all 20 questions listed during Question Hour, were taken up for discussion in 55 minutes, five minutes short of listed timing of one hour.

Read More

Elated over the record, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said every member who asked a question during the Question Hour received a satisfactory answer.

"Just as Antyodaya is being discussed across the country, the Haryana Legislative Assembly also set an example of Antyodaya today. Answers to the last question were not laid on table, but they also allowed for meaningful discussion. Everyone was given the opportunity to speak, which is a unique example."

He said he was satisfied as all Assembly members' questions were part of the proceedings.

The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to all Assembly members and Ministers who contributed to the proceedings by presenting their views concisely.

Replying to the query, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government has decided that if any expansion in the scope of work of an ongoing project becomes necessary during its implementation, it will be executed through a separate tender.

"The move is aimed at effectively addressing issues related to cost enhancement and budget escalation," the Chief Minister told the Assembly members.

Chief Minister Saini said at present "it is often observed that once a project is underway, its scope is expanded midway. Repeated expansions during implementation create several complications, leading to increase in project costs and enhancement-related challenges".

"To address these issues, the state government has decided that if a project has already been tendered and any additional work or expansion is required later, it will be carried out through a fresh and separate tender process."

The Chief Minister added that necessary directions have already been issued to officers concerned of all departments in this regard.

Replying to another query, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam said a proposal to strengthen and develop the basic infrastructure at the Haryana Sports University in Sonipat district is under consideration.

In another query, the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said that five-karam-wide kachha (unpaved) paths connecting several villages in the Narnaund Assembly constituency would be paved to improve rural connectivity.

--IANS

vg/khz