Haryana approves Rs 1,122 crore plan to strengthen agriculture, allied sectors

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) The State Level Sanctioning Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) on Thursday approved a comprehensive annual action plan of Rs 1,122 crore for 2026-27 to strengthen agriculture and allied sectors in Haryana.

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A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, where officers of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department and representatives of various implementing agencies reviewed the progress of schemes and finalised the action plan.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for effective implementation, timely utilisation of funds and coordination among departments to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach farmers at the grassroots.

At the meeting, the committee reviewed the implementation status of PM-RKVY, Krishonnati Yojana and the National Mission on Natural Farming.

It was informed that during 2025-26 the government of India released Rs 318.17 crore as the first instalment under various components of PM-RKVY, out of which Rs 240.46 crore has already been utilised, reflecting a utilisation rate of more than 75 per cent.

The meeting was informed that the government of India has communicated a central share of Rs 545.53 crore for the state under PM-RKVY for 2026-27, while the state government will contribute Rs 363.69 crore, taking the total allocation to Rs 909.22 crore.

Officials said the action plan aims to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainable farming practices, improve irrigation efficiency and strengthen agricultural infrastructure.

A significant portion of the budget has been earmarked for agricultural mechanisation and crop residue management, which remain key priorities for the state.

Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, an outlay of Rs 200 crore has been approved to support farmers in procuring modern agricultural machinery.

Additionally, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for crop residue management, including the procurement of machines and awareness programmes to promote in-situ management of crop residue and reduce stubble burning.

The committee also approved initiatives aimed at diversifying agriculture and promoting sustainable farming practices.

An allocation of Rs 110 crore has been approved under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture to expand horticulture activities, develop post-harvest infrastructure and strengthen marketing facilities.

To promote efficient water use in agriculture, Rs 160 crore has been earmarked under the Per Drop More Crop programme, while Rs 15 crore will be utilised for promoting natural farming practices in the state.

--IANS

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