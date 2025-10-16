Hardeep Singh Puri's family presents Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 'Charan Suhawa' for historic yatra to Patna Sahib

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s family, which has been the custodian of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji’s sacred footwear for over three hundred years on Thursday announced to present these sacred relics for the sangat’s darshan at Guru Sahib’s birthplace, Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

Making a formal announcement, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Joda Sahib will be carried from Delhi to Patna Sahib as part of the “Charan Suhawa, Guru Charan Yatra,” allowing devotees along the route to have the darshan of the sacred relic.

The Union Minister added that the Yatra will also include the presence of Guru Granth Sahib and the Panj Pyare (the Five Beloved Ones).

On the night of October 22, a special Kirtan Samagam will be held at Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib, where devotees can have darshan of the Joda Sahib.

The Charan Suhawa Yatra will begin on October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh and reach Faridabad by night.

On October 24, it will travel from Faridabad to Agra; on the 25th to Bareilly; on the 26th to Mahangapur; on the 27th to Lucknow; on the 28th to Kanpur; on the 29th to Prayagraj; on the 30th it will proceed through Banaras to Sasaram; on the 31st, it will reach Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib; and on the morning of November 1, it will arrive at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, marking the conclusion of the Yatra.

The annoucemenet by the union minister was made in the presence of Delhi Gurdwara Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka, General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, Takht Patna Sahib Committee President Jagjot Singh Sohi, General Secretary Inderjeet Singh, Harpal Singh Johal, Impreet Singh Bakshi, Yatra Coordinator Jasbir Singh Dham, Kanwaldeep Singh from Agra, Malik Singh Kalra from Bareilly, Vice-Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Punjabi Academy Gurvinder Singh Vicky Chhabra, Delhi Committee Members Gurpreet Singh Jassa and others.

