Happy to helm alma mater of PM Modi, Delhi CM: DU VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday said that he considers himself privileged to head the century-old alma mater of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Proud and mindful of this unique distinction, Professor Singh told IANS, “Delhi University has turned 103. It has added value to the lives of so many students. It is a matter of great happiness for us that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a DU alumnus. We are also happy that the Prime Minister of India is also our student.”

Talking about his focus on upgrading the infrastructure, the 23rd Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University said: “A lot of work is being done on the infrastructure of Delhi University. I would also like to thank the Government of India and the Prime Minister of India. You will be happy to know that projects worth about Rs 2,000 crore are going on in Delhi University, which will strengthen the university in the coming times.”

Professor Singh, who was earlier the VC of Delhi Technological University, said, “It has been more than 100 years since DU started, and over the decades our infrastructure has become old. New infrastructure should come up according to the needs of the 21st century.”

“The Government of India is working on that and has done a lot of funding. Now our West Campus is coming up, and the East Campus is coming up. Work is going on both projects. Work is also on for two new colleges, one, Veer Savarkar in Najafgarh and another, in Fatehpur Beri. I believe that in a year or two, a lot of new infrastructure will be seen in DU,” he said.

The VC disagreed with people who allege that students and staff committed to the right wing or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology were being inducted into the University.

“I don’t agree with such a wild allegation,” said the VC, adding, “There is a prescribed procedure for selection, it has three stages in which there is screening, interview… children are made to write, their communication skills, writing skills and soft skills are checked, then there is an interview.”

“Those making such allegations are either ill-informed or lack the maturity to understand such a process,” he said, cautioning self-proclaimed experts against casting aspersions on the DU’s stringent quality measures.

--IANS

rch/dan