Happy 2025: PM Modi and President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings Amid Nationwide Celebrations

New Delhi: As the world steps into 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.



Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year.

Taking to X, the President wished for 2025 with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu said on X.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion. (ANI)