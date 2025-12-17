Hanumangarh on edge over ethanol plant as Raj govt forms panel, farmers hold Mahapanchayat

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) Amid escalating protests against a proposed ethanol factory in Tibbi, the Rajasthan government has constituted a five-member committee to examine concerns related to groundwater depletion and environmental pollution at the project site in Hanumangarh district.

The committee, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner, includes senior officials from the state environment, pollution control, and groundwater departments, and will submit its report to the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, said CMO officials.

As farmers remain firm on their demands and the administration maintains tight security, all eyes are now on the Mahapanchayat, which is expected to shape the future course of the agitation. Prominent farmer leaders from across the country are expected to attend.

In view of the gathering, the district administration has enforced unprecedented security measures, creating a tense atmosphere across the region.

The agitating farmers have raised two key demands. First, the Immediate cancellation of the MoU signed for setting up the ethanol factory in Tibbi, and second, withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers during earlier protests.

Anticipating large crowds, the administration had suspended internet services across the district until 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Section 163 has been imposed throughout Hanumangarh. More than 1,400 police personnel have been deployed, including forces from other districts and police headquarters.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar is personally monitoring the law-and-order situation. Heavy barricading has been put up near the District Collector and SP offices, while the Dhanmandi complex and adjoining areas are under drone surveillance.

District Collector Khushal Yadav has banned the entry of tractors at the Mahapanchayat venue, citing the risk of disturbances. Farmer leaders, however, have said they will arrive with tractors, raising the possibility of a confrontation with the administration.

