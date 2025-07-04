Hanuman Beniwal slams BJP-led govt in Rajasthan over eviction notice, power cut

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday strongly criticised the BJP-led state government for pasting an eviction notice outside his government residence.

Beniwal alleged that the act was politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his image.

“Many people without entitlement are occupying government bungalows, but no notices have been served to them. If I were chasing government accommodation, I would not have resigned from the BJP government or refused a ministerial position,” he stated.

Clarifying his position, Beniwal said: “I have not encroached on the bungalow. I have been paying rent regularly. Moreover, I was not involved in any kind of electricity theft. There is a clear difference between non-payment of dues and theft of electricity.”

The electricity connection to his Jaipur residence was recently disconnected due to outstanding bills, which he claims were under dispute and partly paid.

Speaking at an ongoing dharna at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur -- organised to demand the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam and reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission -- Beniwal alleged that the BJP government is fearful of his rising influence.

“This government is scared of me. I opposed both Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje in the past. If I hadn’t stood against Vasundhara, a new leadership in BJP wouldn’t have emerged,” he said. Beniwal further accused the current regime of having a double standard.

“The BJP government has started shielding the paper mafia just like the Congress did. It is now indulging in phone tapping to suppress dissent. But no matter what they do, this government cannot silence our voices,” he added.

Referring to social media trends such as #BhajanlalHatao and #RajasthanBachao, Beniwal said the anger among the youth is palpable.

“The announcement of our Delhi march has clearly rattled the government. We are currently finalizing its roadmap, and soon, a big movement will be launched from the capital,” he warned.

He also alleged that those close to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have been engaging in illegal businesses like gravel mining, showing no concern for public welfare. “The BJP has betrayed its election promises. People will no longer be misled,” Beniwal asserted.

--IANS

arc/pgh