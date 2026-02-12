Hanuman Beniwal flags workers' rights in Lok Sabha, calls for 80pc local employment

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Nagaur MP and National President of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Hanuman Beniwal, on Thursday raised concerns over workers' rights in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and demanded a policy mandating 80 per cent local employment in industries.

Read More

Participating in the debate, Beniwal highlighted issues relating to the rights and security of workers, factory employees, contract labourers, gig workers and other contractual staff.

Speaking in the House, he said the proposed legislation, presented as a set of technical amendments aimed at providing “clarity”, would, in effect, weaken workers’ rights.

“The government claims this Bill is meant to provide clarity, but in reality it will provide convenience to industrialists and insecurity to workers. If the Bill were truly beneficial, trade unions across the country would not be opposing it,” he said.

Opposing the Bill, Beniwal argued that certain provisions violate Articles 14, 19(1)(c) and 21 of the Constitution. He said the rights to equality, to form trade unions and to strike are fundamental, and that excessive restrictions, mandatory notice periods and punitive clauses would render these rights ineffective.

Referring to Article 21, he said the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity. Job insecurity, arbitrary layoffs and delays in dispute resolution, he contended, undermine that dignity.

He further alleged that the government was disregarding the Directive Principles of State Policy, including Articles 38, 39 and 43A, which relate to social and economic justice, protection of livelihoods and worker participation in management.

“These provisions are not decorative words; they guide governance,” Beniwal said.

The MP cited instances from Rajasthan’s industrial sector, including cement factories and refineries, where, he claimed, worker deaths and neglect of labour welfare had been reported. He also alleged corruption in certain Labour Department offices and called for effective implementation of labour laws, social security schemes and the state’s silicosis policy.

Clarifying his position, Beniwal said: “We are not anti-industry, anti-investment or anti-reform. But we cannot accept anti-labour laws. The duty of this House is to protect the rights of labourers, employees and gig workers who are the backbone of India’s economy. Development is meaningful only when it is just and inclusive.”

He urged that the Bill be taken forward only after extensive consultations with trade unions, industry bodies and state governments. He called for balanced provisions on strikes and collective bargaining, timely constitution of industrial tribunals, and a policy ensuring 80 per cent employment for local residents in industries such as cement and refineries.

Beniwal also pressed for approval of a pending proposal to establish an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dispensary with three doctors in Nagaur and sought clarity on the future and regularisation of contract workers.

--IANS

arc/pgh