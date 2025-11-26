'Handcuffing of Sabarimala gold theft accused breached legal protocol'

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the handcuffing of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and Devaswom Commissioner N. Vasu, an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, during his court appearance early this week has concluded without recommending disciplinary action against the police officers. However, the report acknowledged that the act contravened legal norms and caused embarrassment to the government.

Vasu was taken from Poojappura Central Jail, here to the Kollam Vigilance Court in handcuffs by officers from the Thiruvananthapuram Armed Reserve (AR) Camp.

The police maintained that only one hand was cuffed, and that too with the consent of the accused.

They claimed the step was taken in compliance with instructions from the jail authorities, who had directed that strict security protocols be followed to prevent any escape.

The police also stated that Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials were present at the time.

The escort team comprised an SI and four constables from the AR camp.

They informed investigators that Vasu had been notified beforehand, and that the handcuffing was not intended to humiliate or disrespect him.

The enquiry, led by the AR Commandant, concluded that the action was not deliberate misconduct.

However, a separate report submitted to the Special Branch DGP observed that the officers violated provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which clearly specifies the categories of offenders who may be handcuffed.

It noted that Vasu’s age and the nature of his alleged offences did not warrant handcuffing.

Incidentally the State Police chief expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation, stating that the police failed to consider key legal guidelines.

The incident, according to the report, not only breached procedural norms but also reflected poorly on the government.

Although no punitive action has been recommended, the report underscores the need for stricter adherence to legal protocols in handling accused persons, particularly in sensitive cases involving public figures.

Vasu a former CPI-M backed president of a village council in his early days, later went on to become the Commissioner of the TDB and then the president too and all along he has been a loyal aide to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

--IANS