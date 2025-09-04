HAM national convention concludes in Delhi, 10 resolutions passed ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) The National Convention of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) concluded on Thursday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, marking a crucial step in the party’s preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The convention was inaugurated by party patron and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, while proceedings were chaired by national president Santosh Kumar Suman and conducted by Rajesh Pandey and national spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan.

The day-long convention witnessed the participation of all MLAs, state presidents, national and state officials, and hundreds of workers from across the country.

The agenda revolved around strengthening the organisation, election preparedness, and expanding the party’s reach in Bihar and beyond.

The convention unanimously passed 10 major resolutions, which included, a censure motion against the INDIA alliance for the alleged insult of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, demand for 5 decimals of land to every Dalit family for housing, call for a uniform education system across the state, resolution to contest more seats in Bihar elections with full strength, demand to make landless families, Dalit-backward-most backward classes, and ex-servicemen owners of agricultural land, emphasis on the return and rehabilitation of migrant labourers from Bihar, strengthening of social security schemes, including pensions for senior citizens, and motivation for workers to ensure that welfare schemes reach the poor and deprived.

In his address, Jitan Ram Manjhi reminded workers that only a month remained before the Assembly polls and urged them to intensify ground-level engagement.

He demanded that postal ballot facilities be extended to migrant labourers, so that those working outside Bihar can exercise their voting rights.

He also highlighted the benefits of reduced GST rates, noting that slabs have been cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which he claimed has provided historic benefits to the poor and labourers.

Manjhi further pointed out that 34 decisions taken during his tenure as Chief Minister remain unimplemented and called for their timely enforcement.

“HAM’s position is strong within the NDA. Our importance must be recognised, and in stronghold constituencies, booth committees must be formed immediately,” Manjhi directed.

Santosh Kumar Suman, in his presidential address, outlined the government’s welfare measures, including a Rs 50,000 crore tender for road maintenance, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh for women’s employment, and the increase in journalists’ pensions to Rs 15,000.

He praised the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme as a model for the entire country.

Calling on workers to maintain patience and discipline, Suman said, “The party will give a chance to those who work hard and strengthen the ground. Have faith in the leadership—we will secure seats as per your expectations.”

