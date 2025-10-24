HAL’s first HTT-40 trainer aircraft takes to the skies

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The first Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) Series Production aircraft, TH 4001, which will train the next generation Air Warriors, took to the skies at the HAL facility in Bengaluru on Friday, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said.

Taking it to X, the HAL said, “HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft is a fully aerobatic, tandem-seat, turboprop aircraft built to provide basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and night flying.”

The Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 is an ab-initio trainer aircraft designed to meet primary training requirements.

This fully aerobatic, tandem-seat turbo trainer will feature an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot refuelling, quick pilot changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats.

Built around a proven turboprop engine, this aircraft is designed to exhibit good low-speed handling qualities, enhancing training effectiveness. This aircraft will be certified to the FAR-23 Standard.

The trainer aircraft has a maximum speed of 450 kilometres per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometres.

The HTT-40 first flew on May 31, 2016 and obtained system-level certification on June 6, 2022.

Earlier, the IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which was earlier supposed to commence on September 15, 2025 and continue till March 15, 2030.

The HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the Indian Armed Forces.

The procurement will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft, which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practise different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties, an official added.

HTT-40 is yet another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence and aviation sphere in line with the Government's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on October 17, while talking about the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, had said, “We can no longer remain limited just to the LCA Tejas or HTT-40. Now is the time that we establish our identity in the field of next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems and civil aviation as well.”

“And I am fully confident that HAL Nashik will play an important role in all these areas in the coming times. Today, we are emphasising state-of-the-art, indigenous technologies. I am very pleased to see that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is strongly representing India in this direction," the Defence Minister added.

--IANS

sas/uk