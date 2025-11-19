HAL, German firm seal defence tech deal at Dubai airshow

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India and Germany have revived high-technology defence collaboration after nearly three decades, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing a landmark contract with German state-backed sensor major HENSOLDT at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The pact, finalised on Day 3 of the event, focuses on the joint development of a cutting-edge LiDAR-based Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) for Indian military helicopters — a breakthrough that has already generated significant buzz across global aerospace circles.

The deal for this LiDAR-based Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS), signed by Indian DPSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and German government-backed HENSOLDT, marks a significant return to high-technology cooperation after earlier partnerships in aerospace and maritime programmes.

Why the OAS deal is crucial

Obstacle Avoidance System protects helicopters from striking hazards such as power lines, cables, pylons and towers that are often too thin or too poorly lit for pilots to see in time during low-level flight, night operations or degraded visual environments (DVE).

The system continuously scans the airspace ahead of the aircraft and warns the crew early enough to manoeuvre safely, making it essential for modern military fleets that frequently operate in missions where dust, fog, terrain or hostile activity forces helicopters into riskier profiles.

LiDAR-based OAS uses HENSOLDT’s SferiSense LiDAR sensor together with a powerful onboard Degraded Visual Environment (DVE) Computer that turns raw data into a clear visual display, helping pilots “see” the terrain and obstacles even when visibility is poor.

Official technical information indicates that the LiDAR delivers a detection probability of at least 99.5 per cent within the first second and can detect obstacles (including thin wires) at distances exceeding 1,000 metres, even when helicopters are flying parallel to them.

The combined suite is designed to reduce the risk of Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) and support safer flight during brownout, whiteout and other DVE conditions.

The OAS is being jointly pursued by the Indian state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and HENSOLDT, the German sensor-technology company in which the Federal Government holds a 25.1 per cent stake.

The partnership follows a co-development model where both sides will adjust and improve the technical specifications together to ensure the system performs effectively in India’s diverse mission settings.

Technology transfer to HAL is planned to support future production in India under the Make in India framework. It is also interesting to note that only a handful of nations possess indigenous LiDAR-based obstacle avoidance capability. This collaboration ensures India becomes one of them.

As outlined during the Dubai Airshow announcement, initial integration is planned for Indian indigenously designed helicopters such as the LCH and ALH. Army Aviation Corps crews operating routinely in high-altitude and low-visibility conditions are expected to be among the early users.

It is understood that the programme may strengthen India’s helicopter export competitiveness too. Countries such as Argentina, Mauritius, Nepal and the Philippines have shown interest in Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) variants for multi-role and coastal missions, while Nigeria has expressed interest in the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) for counter-terror missions.

