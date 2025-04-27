"Had curiosity, penchant for learning and knowing": Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan's son Sanjay Rangan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan's son Sanjay Rangan on Sunday said that his father had a curiosity and a penchant for learning and knowing.

Speaking to ANI, the Rangan said that the former ISRO Chief, whose funeral rites were completed today had encouraged people to do their best and was a true scientist as he never cared where information came from.

Speaking to ANI, Rangan said "Even after a very long day, he would spend an hour reading after coming home, even if he was tired. He always had a curiosity and a penchant for learning and knowing. He worked hard, and he never gave up. He knew the value of the people around him... In that sense, he was a true scientist because he didn't care where the information came from... He always encouraged us to do our best."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Sunday paid last respects to the visionary scientist, who was cremated with state honours in Bengaluru today.

"The demise of Dr Kasturirangan is an irreparable loss for the country, he was a renowned scientist. He has made a huge contribution to the country in the field of space. He has contributed a lot to Karnataka. It is the duty of the state government to remember him," the Chief Minister said addressing mediapersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late Indian scientist in the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In his address, PM Modi said, "His contribution to science, education and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO gained a new identity. The space programs that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," PM Modi said.

Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on April 25 at the age of 84. (ANI)