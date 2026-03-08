Habitual snatcher arrested in UP's Ghazipur; stolen mobile phone, motorcycle recovered

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) In a swift operation, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur apprehended a habitual snatcher and recovered a stolen mobile phone along with the motorcycle used in committing the crime, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was caught by police personnel deployed at the NH-24 border picket soon after he allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a young woman.

According to the police, the incident occurred when 20-year-old Palak Sharma, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, was passing through the area and her mobile phone was suddenly snatched by a motorcyclist.

Hearing the victim's cries for help, the police team stationed at the picket immediately sprang into action and chased the accused.

The suspect was apprehended on the spot, and the snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

The motorcycle used to commit the offence was also seized by the police.

Police said that due to a recent increase in mobile theft and snatching incidents in the jurisdiction of Ghazipur Police Station, a special enforcement team had been formed under the leadership of Station House Officer Inspector Upadhyaya Bala Shankaram and under the supervision of the Madhu Vihar Assistant Police Commissioner Yash Pal Singh.

The team, comprising Constables Sanjay and Amit along with Emergency Response Vehicle staff, had been strategically deployed in ERV and Omni vehicles at key pickets to curb such crimes and ensure quick response against offenders.

Following the complaint lodged by the victim, an FIR was registered and further investigation is underway.

The accused, identified as Bhupender (24), a resident of Adarsh Colony in Ghaziabad's Khora Colony, was found to be a habitual offender involved in snatching and theft cases.

During questioning, the accused disclosed his involvement in another case registered earlier this year at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station.

Police said the accused had recently been released on bail on February 11 but soon returned to criminal activities.

Officials confirmed that the stolen mobile phone belonging to the victim and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

--IANS

sn/khz