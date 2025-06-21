Guv, union ministers lead 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in K'taka

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much fervour across Karnataka as lakhs of people, including the Governor, union and state ministers, legislators, actors and students, participated in events organised to mark the occasion across the state.

Governor Gehlot took part in the event organised by the Government of Karnataka in front of the Vidhana Soudha, along with MLAs, MLCs, and ministers.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi performed Yoga at the famous tourist site Pattadakallu, home to Chalukyan-era temples recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna took part in Yoga Day celebrations at the historical site of Halebidu in Hassan district.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje participated in the event organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India at the Tipu Summer Palace in Bengaluru, which is a designated archaeological site.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao also joined the event alongside Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to the media, Shobha Karandlaje said, “Today marks the 11th International Day of Yoga. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Every year, this day is celebrated across the globe.”

“Yoga Day is observed in 180 countries and at over 12 lakh locations. It’s heartening to see foreigners come to India to learn yoga, and after learning, they return to their countries to teach it. Similarly, many Indians have gone abroad to spread yoga. Today, yoga is not limited to India — it is known and practiced around the world. Whether it is yoga, Ayurveda, or millets, we want to share them with the world.”

“Our Prime Minister didn’t think only of India, but of contributing to global health. Many leaders, NGOs, teachers, and volunteers are participating in today’s events. I thank them all,” she added.

The Karnataka BJP unit celebrated the occasion in front of its office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru. Kannada film actress Sudharani and actor Komal participated in the event along with thousands of others.

Speaking to the media, State BJP President Vijayendra said, “Renowned Yoga guru Raghavendra Pai is leading today’s celebrations. Yoga promotes both physical and mental fitness and helps us lead a healthy life.”

Governor Gehlot urged people to practice yoga to lead a healthy life. Chairperson of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti stated that yoga should be made compulsory in primary and high schools, and that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“I will begin practicing yoga regularly from tomorrow. Yoga must be made compulsory for students from Class 1 to Class 10,” Horatti said.

--IANS

mka/rad