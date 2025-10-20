Guv Ravi, political leaders extend Diwali greetings to people of TN

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Governor R.N. Ravi and leaders cutting across party lines extended their Diwali greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, wishing them joy, peace, and prosperity as the festival of lights brightened homes across the state.

In his message posted on X, Governor Ravi conveyed his heartfelt wishes, saying, “May Maa Lakshmi bless us with happiness, health, and prosperity, filling our lives with love and compassion and fostering a harmonious society rooted in peace and oneness. Wishing everyone a joyous, vibrant, and safe Deepavali.”

The Governor’s message highlighted the spirit of unity and collective well-being that the festival symbolises.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his message, extended greetings to the people and expressed hope for renewed harmony and progress.

“On this joyous festival day, may love and peace flourish across the nation; may all sorrows fade away, giving rise to a bright and radiant future; may divisions disappear and unity prevail; and may prosperity and well-being abound in everyone’s life,” he said.

Expelled AIADMK leader and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted the people on the occasion, wishing for peace and happiness to prevail in every household.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, in his message, called upon the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of inclusiveness and compassion, transcending political and social divides.

Leaders of other major political parties, too, joined in the festive greetings.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss extended their wishes, emphasising the need for a pollution-free and safe celebration.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E.R. Eswaran, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V Dhinakaran, former Union ministers G.K. Vasan and Su Thirunavukkarasar, among others, also wished the people a joyous Deepavali, expressing hope that the festival would usher in peace, prosperity, and togetherness across Tamil Nadu.

Across political lines, the leaders’ messages reflected a shared sentiment — that the festival of lights should renew the bonds of harmony and illuminate lives with hope for a brighter future.

—IANS

