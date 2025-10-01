Guv Bhalla urges stronger bonds across generations to build ‘compassionate’ Manipur

Imphal, Oct 1 (IANS) Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday called for stronger intergenerational solidarity to build a more compassionate and inclusive Manipur.

Speaking at the observance of the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP)-2025, the Governor emphasised that elders are not merely recipients of care but active participants in shaping society.

He highlighted that their wisdom, resilience, and lived experiences remain invaluable assets, guiding both families and communities toward harmony and progress.

Highlighting the role of youth, Bhalla noted that the energy and innovation of younger generations, when combined with the wisdom and stability of the elderly, create a powerful force capable of addressing both local challenges and global concerns.

Reiterating that dignity, respect, and inclusion are matters of justice rather than charity, the Governor called for stronger intergenerational solidarity to build a more compassionate and inclusive Manipur.

He also appreciated the sustained efforts of the Department of Social Welfare in implementing welfare schemes and initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of senior citizens across the state.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Older Persons is ‘Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being, Our Rights,’ highlighting the vital role of elders as active contributors to society.

During the event, the Governor distributed gifts, aids, and assistive devices to senior citizens, reaffirming the state’s commitment to their dignity and well-being.

The event was also attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, senior citizens, students, NGOs and other stakeholders.

Additionally, the Governor chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, with the organising committee of the Mera Hou Chongba celebrations scheduled for October 7.

The festival reaffirms the bond of unity between the hill and valley communities of Manipur and serves as a unique occasion where people from diverse indigenous groups come together in a spirit of harmony and cultural exchange.

Celebrated at the sacred Kangla Fort in Imphal, it brings together leaders from various hill districts and the valley people to uphold this enduring tradition of brotherhood.

During the meeting, key arrangements such as transportation, accommodation, and logistical preparedness were discussed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The governor directed the officers to make this year’s celebration more seamless and grander in scale. The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha Member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Home), and other senior officials.

