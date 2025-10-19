Guv Bhalla lauds Manipur Police for success against extremism, illegal poppy cultivation

Imphal, Oct 20 (IANS) Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday highlighted the achievements of the Manipur Police and appreciated its successful operations against extremism, destruction of illegal poppy cultivation, and progress in modernisation and welfare initiatives.

Attending the 134th Raising Day Parade of Manipur Police at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal, the Governor acknowledged the heroism of those who continue to serve with integrity and compassion every day.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, inspected the parade contingents of Manipur Police. He commended the courage, professionalism, and selfless service of the Manipur Police, describing them as the guardians of peace and harmony in the state.

The Governor lauded the tireless efforts of state police forces in maintaining law and order, tackling organised crime and drug trafficking, and ensuring the safety of citizens even in the most challenging circumstances. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force through better infrastructure, advanced training, and welfare measures.

The Governor also congratulated Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Naorem Roshibina Devi for bringing international laurels to the state and the Manipur Police through their remarkable sporting achievements.

The Manipur government earlier appointed Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the ASP of the Manipur police. At the same time, Arjuna Awardee and celebrated Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi was earlier appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports).

The Governor took the salute of the spectacular march past parade led by Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh, Commandant, 6th Manipur Police Battalion. Contingents from various units of the Manipur Police, comprising Manipur Rifles (Male Contingent), Manipur Rifles Battalions (Male), Civil Police (Male), Civil Police (Female), 9th Mahila Battalion, Traffic Police, Home Guards, and Village Defence Force (Male) took part in the parade.

The Governor also distributed trophies/awards to outstanding Police stations, Battalions and police personnel for their exemplary service, bravery, and dedication to duty.

Several MLAs, Chief Secretary, Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh and senior officers also attended the event.

The programme also included a skill show by the Manipur Police Sports Club. The event marked a proud celebration of valour, discipline, and the enduring motto of the Manipur Police - “Service Before Self.”

--IANS

sc/uk