Guv AK Bhalla highlights Manipur’s unity in diversity and cultural harmony

Imphal, Oct 31 (IANS) Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday emphasised that Manipur’s diversity is its true strength, reflected in the state’s shared traditions, cultural harmony, and the collective contribution of its people — from the women of Ima Keithel (Women’s Market) to the farmers, artisans, and youth across its hills and valleys.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) function, the Governor stressed that initiatives such as the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission, Skill Development Programmes, and women empowerment schemes are bridging divides and promoting inclusive growth.

He also called upon the people of Manipur to continue fostering understanding, empathy, and collaboration, affirming that true unity is built not merely on geographical integrity but on emotional integrity, the bond of mutual respect and shared purpose. Addressing the gathering, Bhalla reflected on the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, whose visionary leadership and unwavering statesmanship forged the foundation of a united, resolute, and sovereign India.

He stated that the celebration of National Unity Day is a reminder of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s courage and foresight in integrating more than 500 princely states into one Republic.

Bhalla, also a former union home secretary, noted that the Statue of Unity stands as a lasting tribute to his leadership and as a symbol of India’s collective strength, integrity, and resilience. The Governor urged all citizens, particularly in Manipur, to uphold this spirit of unity by working together across communities and sustaining harmony in everyday life.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal. The Governor inspected the Parade and took the salute at a grand march-past presented by 13 contingents. The parade was commanded by Pramesh Arambam, Commandant, 4th Battalion of Manipur Rifles.

The Governor also led the gathering in taking the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge. The participating contingents included the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Combined Manipur Rifles, Civil Police (Imphal West and East), 9th Manipur Rifles (Mahila), 14th Manipur Battalion NCC, and 65th Girls NCC.

The event also featured a choreographed dance performance titled “Akhoigi Apunba Saktam” (Our Collective Identity) by Government Dance College, showcasing the spirit of unity and cultural harmony.

--IANS

sc/uk