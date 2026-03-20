Gusty winds, thunderstorms hit Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues yellow alert

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Strong gusty winds lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal centre recording a maximum wind speed of 74 kmph in Agar district.

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The winds and thunderstorms reportedly damaged wheat crops in several parts of the state.

The IMD's Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has issued a fresh alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and possible hailstorms across several parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, the IMD Bhopal centre said that unstable weather conditions are likely to trigger isolated to scattered thunderstorm and lightning activity, with hail at some places.

Sehore recorded wind speeds of 54 kmph, while Badwani clocked 46 kmph. Alirajpur recorded 43 kmph, Indore airport 41 kmph, Bhopal city 39 kmph, Pachmarhi 37 kmph, Dhar and Ujjain 35 kmph each, Ashoknagar 33 kmph, Rajgarh 31 kmph, and Vidisha 26 kmph.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, Narsinghpur reported 46 kmph, Jabalpur airport and Katni 41 kmph each, Sagar 39 kmph, and Chitrakoot 30 kmph.

These high winds came alongside a fresh thunderstorm alert issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhopal.

The department has warned that moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are likely to occur over Seoni and Sheopur Kalan districts.

Light thunderstorms with lightning activity are expected over Guna, south Gwalior, east Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, Mandla, Raisen (including Sanchi and Bhimbetka), Shivpuri, Morena, Jabalpur (including the airport and Bhedaghat), Katni, Vidisha (including Udayagiri), Bhopal (including Bairagarh airport), north Sagar, and Mauganj during the evening hours.

Farmers have been advised to protect their livestock and postpone outdoor work.

The weather system is linked to a prevailing cyclonic circulation and trough over the region, which is expected to trigger scattered thunderstorm activity across central and eastern Madhya Pradesh in the coming hours.

The IMD has urged people to follow safety guidelines and stay updated through official alerts.

No major rainfall is forecast yet, but the combination of gusty winds and lightning poses an immediate risk in the affected districts.

The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be issued as the system evolves.

A cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas, along with an associated trough, is the main reason behind the expected activity.

The IMD centre has placed districts including Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, and several others in central and western Madhya Pradesh under a yellow warning.

Officials have advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during severe weather conditions.

The five-day forecast from March 20 to 24 shows a continued possibility of light to moderate rainfall at isolated to scattered places in many districts.

A fresh, feeble Western Disturbance is likely to approach northwest India from March 22, which may bring additional moisture and further weather changes.

--IANS

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