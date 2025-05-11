Gurugram: Father arrested for killing son

Gurugram, May 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a father was arrested for allegedly killing his 6-year-old son over refusing water, police said.

The accused was identified as Suman Kumar Singh, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, currently a resident of Shakti Nagar, Gurugram.

The accused was arrested in the Shakti Nagar area of Gurugram. He was produced before a court on Saturday, which sent him to jail.

According to the police, on May 6, a police team from Sector-10A police station received information from the hospital regarding a 6-year-old child named Satyam being admitted to the hospital due to a head injury.

On receiving the information, the police team reached the hospital, where it was found that the injured had been referred to PGI Rohtak. Satyam was declared brought dead at the PGI Rohtak.

On May 7, the deceased's mother told the police that her husband's call came to the contractor of her company, who told her that her child was injured, after which she reached her rented house in Shakti Nagar, Gurugram, where her child was unconscious and had injuries.

He took his son to the government hospital, from where his child was referred to PGI Rohtak, where he was declared dead on arrival. The postmortem report of the deceased revealed that Satyam died due to head injuries.

On the basis of the postmortem report and complaint, a case of murder was registered against the accused at the Sector-10A Police Station, Gurugram.

During police interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a daily wage labourer and his wife works as a labourer in a company.

"On May 6, the accused did not get any work, after which he came home drunk and asked Satyam for water, but when Satyam did not give him water, the accused slapped Satyam. When Satyam said that he would tell his mother about the slapping, the accused beat him up. During this, Satyam hit the wall several times, due to which he sustained several head injuries. Due to these injuries, Satyam died," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

--IANS

str/dan