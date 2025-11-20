Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom: Special trains to ply from Patna, Delhi to Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) Indian Railways will operate Special Train services to facilitate the smooth and dignified travel of devotees during the commemoration of the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru revered as Hind Di Chadar, said Ravneet Singh, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, on Thursday.

Honouring the Guru’s immortal legacy of sacrifice for religious freedom, truth, and human dignity, Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that pilgrims travelling to Anandpur Sahib, the holy city whose foundation was laid by Guru Tegh Bhadhur, receive safe, seamless, and comfortable travel arrangements during this sacred period, an official statement said.

It said to meet the anticipated surge in pilgrim traffic, the Railways will operate two dedicated services — one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi, starting November 22.

A 22-coach special train will depart from Patna on November 23 at 06:40 hrs, reaching Anandpur Sahib at 04:15 hrs on November 24.

The return service will depart from Anandpur Sahib on November 25 at 21:00 hrs, arriving at Old Delhi at 23:30 hrs. The train will halt in Lucknow, Moradabad, and Ambala en route.

A daily AC special service will depart from Old Delhi at 07:00 hrs on November 22, 23, 24, and 25, reaching Anandpur Sahib at 13:45 hrs the same day. Return services will depart from Anandpur Sahib at 20:30 hrs daily, arriving at Delhi at 03:15 hrs.

The service will stop at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirhind, and New Morinda in both directions.

The minister stated that these services reflect Indian Railways’ continued dedication to providing accessible and reliable travel options for large numbers of devotees observing this solemn occasion.

He affirmed that the Railways is honoured to support the pilgrimage associated with the life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Indian Railways urges passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of these special services for a smooth travel experience.

