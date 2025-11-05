Guru Nanak's life inspiration for all of us: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Anurag Thakur visit Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Patna: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Anurag Thakur visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Wednesday to offer prayers and extend greetings to devotees. Both leaders said that Guru Nanak Sahib’s life continues to serve as an inspiration for all.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “It is my great fortune that on this auspicious day of Guru Parv, I could visit Patna Sahib Gurudwara and seek the blessings of Guru Sahib. Truly, Guru Nanak Sahib’s life is an inspiration for all of us.”

CM Gupta also shared a few pictures from her visit on social media, writing, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, I had the privilege of offering prayers at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji in Patna Sahib. Being present at this sacred site with former Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Ji and colleagues from the Bharatiya Janata Party was an unforgettable moment. As I set foot on this historic and divine land, my heart was filled with reverence, peace, and spiritual joy. The divine teachings of the Sikh Gurus are an eternal inspiration for all humanity. This sacred place is associated with the memories of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, whose courage, sacrifice, and devotion to religion will remain a source of inspiration for ages to come.”

BJP MP Anurag Thakur told IANS, “I feel privileged to be at the historic Patna Sahib Gurudwara today. Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited here. Under the Modi government, several unprecedented initiatives have been undertaken from ensuring justice for the 1984 riots through the formation of the SIT to the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor and the development of Hemkund Sahib. We also commemorate Veer Bal Diwas in honour of the great sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. I extend my warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Prakash Parv.”

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of the Sikh faith. Celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, it usually falls in the months of October or November. The festival is among the most sacred occasions in Sikhism, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by devotees across India and around the world.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, marking the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Guru. The day not only commemorates his birth but also spreads his timeless messages of honesty, equality, selfless service, and faith in one God.

Guru Nanak Dev was born in Talwandi, Punjab (now Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). From an early age, he displayed deep spiritual inclination and compassion for all beings. At the age of 30, he experienced a divine revelation, after which he devoted his life to spreading the message of universal brotherhood, equality, and devotion to the Supreme One.

Rejecting caste divisions and social hierarchies, Guru Nanak emphasised truth, righteous living, and seva (selfless service). His teachings, enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and several other states.

