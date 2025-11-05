Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of 'Sarbat da Bhala' will always guide us: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying that his compassion, love, harmony, and teachings of 'Sarbat da Bhala (well-being of all)' will continue to guide humanity.

Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Guru Nanak Dev Ji's compassion, love, harmony, and teachings of "Sarbat da Bhala" will always guide us all. His ideals are a beacon of light for all humanity, inspiring us to follow the path of harmony and service. Many many congratulations to all of you on Guru Purnima."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings, writing on ‘X’, “Heartiest greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed the world the path of love, compassion, service, peace, equality, and morality. His teachings remain a source of inspiration for all humanity.”

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of the Sikh faith. Celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, it usually falls in the months of October or November. The festival is among the most sacred occasions in Sikhism, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by devotees across India and around the world.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, marking the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Guru. The day not only commemorates his birth but also spreads his timeless messages of honesty, equality, selfless service, and faith in one God.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in Talwandi, Punjab (now Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). From an early age, he displayed deep spiritual inclination and compassion for all beings. At the age of 30, he experienced a divine revelation, after which he devoted his life to spreading the message of universal brotherhood, equality, and devotion to the Supreme One.

Rejecting caste divisions and social hierarchies, Guru Nanak emphasised truth, righteous living, and seva (selfless service). His teachings, enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and several other states.

--IANS