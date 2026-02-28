Gulf tensions trigger flight cancellations across Kerala, Venugopal urges Centre to act

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (IANS) Large-scale flight cancellations across Kerala’s international airports on Friday underscored the deepening impact of escalating tensions in West Asia, disrupting travel plans for thousands of expatriates and their families.

Airport sources confirmed that the maximum cancellations were reported at Cochin International Airport, the State’s busiest gateway to the Gulf.

Services from Kannur International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Calicut International Airport were also cancelled or rescheduled amid heightened security concerns and airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

The Cochin Airport has, by now, cancelled 14 flights and has issued an advisory to all passengers travelling to the Middle East to check with the airline before leaving home for the airport.

In a dramatic development, a flight that had departed for Muscat was called back mid-journey, reflecting the fluid and uncertain operational environment.

The disruptions come against the backdrop of the recent joint military action by Israel and the United States in Iran, and the subsequent escalation across the region.

With several Gulf countries imposing airspace restrictions as a precaution, airlines have opted for cancellations and route adjustments.

The fallout is particularly significant for Kerala, where nearly 85 per cent of its diaspora, estimated at close to 2.5 million people, is settled in various Middle East nations.

The Gulf remains the backbone of the State’s remittance economy, and any prolonged disruption could have cascading economic and social consequences.

Reacting to the developments, K. C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and MP from Alappuzha, expressed “deep concern and apprehension” over the situation.

In a statement, he urged the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary diplomatic and logistical measures to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in the region.

He called for immediate steps to facilitate the safe passage and evacuation of citizens who are most at risk and those wishing to return home.

--IANS

sg/uk