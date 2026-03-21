Gujarat's Vadodara gets new smart policing Command and Control Centre

Vadodara, March 21 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday inaugurated the Vadodara City Police’s new Command and Control Centre, established at the Police Bhavan.

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Developed under the Gujarat Police’s Smart Policing initiative through the Network for Technology Enabled Rapid Assurance and Monitoring (NETRAM) project, the centre is intended to strengthen city-level monitoring and enhance operational efficiency using advanced technology.

Sanghavi was received at the Police Bhavan by Director General of Police (DGP) K. L. N. Rao and City Police Commissioner Narsimha Komar.

A contingent of city police presented a Guard of Honour to the Deputy Chief Minister upon his arrival.

The inauguration included the unveiling of a plaque marking the official opening of the centre.

During a briefing, the City Police Commissioner explained that the facility allows real-time crime detection, coordination during major festivals and city events, and effective management of police resources.

“Through this centre, we can monitor Vadodara’s security and traffic conditions continuously, enabling faster response to incidents and improved public safety,” he said.

Following the ceremony, Sanghavi toured the centre and observed the monitoring systems, including CCTV cameras covering the city’s key areas.

He was briefed on how the technology aids both security and traffic management.

He emphasised the importance of utilising modern technology to its full potential in policing and suggested further integration of advanced systems into city security operations.

The Deputy Chief Minister also wrote a note in the visit book, which was presented to him by the City Police Commissioner.

The centre represents a significant step towards modernising policing in Vadodara.

By combining technology with law enforcement, the facility aims to improve crime prevention, enhance traffic management, and provide a central hub for monitoring and coordination.

This initiative is part of the Gujarat Police’s broader vision to employ smart solutions for urban safety and operational efficiency.

--IANS

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