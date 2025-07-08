Gujarat’s stray dogs menace: Two mauled to death in Surat and Surendranagar

Surat, July 8 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of nearly 15 stray dogs in Surat, from Jottan village in Umarpada taluka on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the woman had stepped out early in the morning to relieve herself when the dogs launched a violent attack. She sustained fatal injuries across her body. When she didn’t return home, her family members went searching and discovered her lifeless body.

Police have registered a case, but the attack has left the village shaken and furious over the growing dog menace. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Vagadhia village of Muli taluka, Surendranagar, a 2-year-old child from a labourer family lost his life after being attacked by a stray dog.

The child was reportedly asleep when the dog bit him multiple times, leading to his death. The incident has triggered anger and mourning in the village, with locals demanding immediate intervention.

These two back-to-back fatalities follow several recent reports of aggressive stray dog behaviour in urban and rural Gujarat.

Earlier this week, public outrage also erupted in Valsad, where a young man died in a road accident despite wearing a helmet. Protesters blamed the poorly maintained roads and ineffective governance for the tragedy.

Similarly, in Surat’s Hodi Bungalow area, citizens raised concerns over chemical-laced water leaking from municipal drains. When it comes to stray animals, particularly dogs, Gujarat follows national frameworks such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules (2001, revised 2023). These laws prohibit the killing or relocation of stray dogs and instead promote humane methods like sterilisation and vaccination.

Local bodies are required to implement ABC programs, but in many towns and rural areas, implementation is sporadic and underfunded. In recent years, especially after repeated incidents of dog attacks, several municipalities in Gujarat have introduced stricter monitoring, designated feeding zones, and fines for unsafe or negligent behaviour involving strays.

Feeding stray dogs is not illegal in Gujarat, but it must be done responsibly. Courts have ruled that while people have a right to feed animals, it must not come at the cost of public safety or cleanliness. Some municipalities have introduced specific time slots and locations for feeding strays to avoid conflicts between feeders and residents.

At the same time, harming or killing stray animals is a criminal offence under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, with violators liable to face imprisonment or heavy fines.

