Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram restoration to be completed by March this year: Governing Council

Gandhinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) The restoration of 28 buildings at the Sabarmati Ashram is scheduled to be completed by March 2026, the Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust was told on Friday at a meeting held in Gandhinagar.

Read More

The meeting was chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Council Vice Chairman Harsh Sanghavi.

The Council reviewed the progress of the modernisation and redevelopment works being undertaken at the Ashram in accordance with the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairman of the Executive Council I.P. Gautam made a detailed presentation outlining the status of the project.

He told the Council that restoration work has been initiated on 28 structures within the Ashram complex, of which 22 have been completed so far.

"The entire restoration work is scheduled to be completed by March 2026," he said during the presentation.

The Council was also apprised of the environmental initiatives integrated into the redevelopment.

In line with the emphasis on green growth, nearly 98,000 small and large trees and plants have been planted across the premises till date.

An additional 16,000 plantations are planned to be undertaken by March 2026, according to the presentation.

Members discussed ways to connect Mahatma Gandhi's concept of 'Shramdaan' with the Ashram's ongoing activities and examined measures to enable visitors, particularly young people, to participate in structured service initiatives during their visits.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on March 12, 2024, on the anniversary of the Dandi March, underscoring its symbolic national importance.

Chief Minister Patel has regularly reviewed the progress.

The aim is for the project's core elements to be completed in time for visitor engagement and heritage interpretation on a large scale.

Various aspects of facilitating such engagement were deliberated in detail.

The Governing Council also ratified the agenda of its previous meeting.

Those present included Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Kartikeya Sarabhai, Jayesh Patel, Chief Secretary M.K. Das, and several other officials.

--IANS

mys/khz