Gujarat's new Hi-Tech Nursery to strengthen afforestation efforts, protect rare flora

Banaskantha, March 6 (IANS) Gujarat is set to establish its first hi-tech nursery in Davas village of Deesa taluka in Banaskantha district, covering approximately 13 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Read More

The project, supervised by the Gujarat Forest Department and the Social Forestry Department under the guidance of state Forest and Environment Minister Pravin Mali, aims to strengthen afforestation efforts and preserve rare plant species across the state.

Officials said the nursery would serve as an exemplary model for environmental conservation in Gujarat.

“The main objective is to produce high-quality, disease-free and robust plants using advanced technology, controlled environments, and scientific methods. This initiative will support large-scale afforestation and enhance the state’s environmental protection efforts,” they stated.

The hi-tech nursery will produce more than 10 lakh saplings annually. Advanced facilities, including a mist chamber, germination chamber, polyhouse, and net house, will ensure optimal growth even under adverse weather conditions.

Special techniques such as soil-less media (growing plants without soil) cultivation will be used to conserve plant species that are nearing extinction, promoting faster and healthier growth.

A seed bank and seed processing unit will be part of the facility, allowing rare and valuable seeds to be stored scientifically for long-term preservation.

In addition, a 'Nursery Information Centre' will provide guidance to students, farmers, and environmental enthusiasts on plant cultivation, afforestation, and natural conservation.

The project will also include a vermicomposting unit to produce organic fertiliser for healthy plant growth.

Methods to develop tall and strong saplings will be implemented, supporting large-scale tree plantation programmes across the state.

Officials highlighted that the nursery would not only increase Gujarat’s green cover but also maintain environmental balance and contribute significantly to the conservation of endangered plant species.

“This nursery will act as a benchmark in modern agricultural technology, scientific afforestation, and environmental conservation, offering guidance to other districts in the state,” they noted.

--IANS

mys/dpb