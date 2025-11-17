Gujarat's Mission Mangalam turns SHGs into engines of local enterprise

Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Gujarat government’s flagship ‘Mission Mangalam’ initiative continues to emerge as one of the state’s strongest platforms for women’s economic empowerment and grassroots entrepreneurship.

The success of the women-run ‘Mangalam Canteen’ at Gandhinagar Metro Station, Sector-1, stands out as a shining example of how rural and urban poor women are turning opportunities into sustainable livelihoods under this scheme.

Mission Mangalam aims to strengthen self-help groups (SHGs) by linking them with banks, providing access to credit and offering livelihood training. The impact is visible in the lives of thousands of women across the state, including Pushpa Parmar from Dehgam taluka and Vaishali Rathod from Kalol, whose journeys capture the ambition of “Atmanirbhar Gujarat” and the spirit of “Har Ghar Swadeshi.”

Pushpa, a member of the ‘Jai Chamunda’ Sakhi Mandal formed under Mission Mangalam, received loans of Rs 1 lakh and later Rs 4 lakh after being formally linked to a bank through the programme.

With guidance from the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) and the state government’s support, Pushpa and Vaishali decided to take a decisive step towards self-reliance: opening a canteen at the Gandhinagar Metro Station.

Today, the Mangalam Canteen has become a symbol of women-led enterprise. The canteen generates an annual income of over Rs 6 lakh, offering both financial security and newfound confidence to the women behind it. Their families, too, have experienced stability and dignity through this steady source of livelihood.

Open from 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., the canteen serves a range of freshly prepared snacks -- thepla, aloo paratha, poha, Maggi, samosa, dhokla, along with tea and coffee. Importantly, all snacks are made in-house using pure groundnut oil, maintaining both quality and hygiene.

Regular commuters, office-goers and visitors have turned into loyal customers, drawn by the homely taste and affordability. The broader impact of Mission Mangalam is equally significant.

By connecting women’s groups with banks and providing them with revolving funds, the scheme has enabled millions of Sakhi Mandals to secure bank credit worth thousands of crores, allowing them to start micro-enterprises and support their families independently.

Mission Mangalam has a simple yet powerful truth: when policy focuses on women at the bottom of the economic pyramid, and when implementation is backed with consistent support, the resulting transformation touches every corner of society.

--IANS

janvi/skp