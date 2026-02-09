Gujarat’s first CNG-powered dog crematorium inaugurated in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has inaugurated Gujarat’s first CNG-based dog crematorium, offering pet owners a scientific and dignified method to conduct the final rites of their dogs, officials said on Monday.​

Read More

​The facility, operated by AMC’s Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), is also the first municipal-run pet dog crematorium in an urban area in India.​

The crematorium has been set up at the CNCD ABC Centre in Behrampura, on the Suez Pumping Station campus.​

Implemented at a cost of Rs 30 lakh by North East Machine Karmasad Agency, the gas-fired cremator can cremate up to three dogs simultaneously.​

“The facility is designed to ensure a respectful farewell for deceased pets while adhering to environmental standards. Pet owners can witness the cremation from home through CCTV, and ashes are handed over in a dignified manner,” said an official.​

The cremator features primary and secondary chambers that prevent smoke, odour, or colour from escaping during operation.​

It operates at up to 850°C, while typical cremations are conducted between 800°C and 900°C. Cremating two dogs requires approximately 14 units of natural gas, with the cost for one dog estimated at Rs 700.​

The cremator is environmentally compliant, smoke-free, odourless, and eco-friendly. An automated trolley system allows safe transfer of the deceased dog into the cremator.​

The cremation chamber measures approximately 4 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet. AMC has also been operating a small organ cremator for the disposal of organs generated during neutering operations over the past two years.​

The corporation has established a structured procedure for pet cremation. Pet owners report deaths via a dedicated helpline and submit registration receipts. Rituals, flower offerings, and prayers are conducted at the site before the pet is transported to the crematorium.​

Owners can participate in the cremation ceremony if they wish. For unregistered pets, AMC provides online registration and donation facilities.​

Families receive photographs, videos, death certificates, and annual memorial reminders. The initiative addresses both emotional and public health concerns.​

Burial of deceased dogs can lead to soil contamination and the spread of diseases such as canine distemper.​

Cremation ensures these risks are eliminated. Currently, Ahmedabad has 16,843 registered pet dog owners with 19,162 registered dogs.​

AMC has stated that, based on demand, two additional dog crematoriums will be planned.​

The launch is part of ongoing animal welfare initiatives under the ABC Rules–2023 and NAPRE–2030, including vaccination, neutering, medical care, and welfare programmes for stray and pet dogs.​

--IANS

mys/dan