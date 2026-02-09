Gujarat’s first CNG-powered dog crematorium inaugurated in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has inaugurated Gujarat’s first CNG-based dog crematorium, offering pet owners a scientific and dignified method to conduct the final rites of their dogs, officials said on Monday.
The facility, operated by AMC’s Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), is also the first municipal-run pet dog crematorium in an urban area in India.
The crematorium has been set up at the CNCD ABC Centre in Behrampura, on the Suez Pumping Station campus.
Implemented at a cost of Rs 30 lakh by North East Machine Karmasad Agency, the gas-fired cremator can cremate up to three dogs simultaneously.
“The facility is designed to ensure a respectful farewell for deceased pets while adhering to environmental standards. Pet owners can witness the cremation from home through CCTV, and ashes are handed over in a dignified manner,” said an official.
The cremator features primary and secondary chambers that prevent smoke, odour, or colour from escaping during operation.
It operates at up to 850°C, while typical cremations are conducted between 800°C and 900°C. Cremating two dogs requires approximately 14 units of natural gas, with the cost for one dog estimated at Rs 700.
The cremator is environmentally compliant, smoke-free, odourless, and eco-friendly. An automated trolley system allows safe transfer of the deceased dog into the cremator.
The cremation chamber measures approximately 4 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet. AMC has also been operating a small organ cremator for the disposal of organs generated during neutering operations over the past two years.
The corporation has established a structured procedure for pet cremation. Pet owners report deaths via a dedicated helpline and submit registration receipts. Rituals, flower offerings, and prayers are conducted at the site before the pet is transported to the crematorium.
Owners can participate in the cremation ceremony if they wish. For unregistered pets, AMC provides online registration and donation facilities.
Families receive photographs, videos, death certificates, and annual memorial reminders. The initiative addresses both emotional and public health concerns.
Burial of deceased dogs can lead to soil contamination and the spread of diseases such as canine distemper.
Cremation ensures these risks are eliminated. Currently, Ahmedabad has 16,843 registered pet dog owners with 19,162 registered dogs.
AMC has stated that, based on demand, two additional dog crematoriums will be planned.
The launch is part of ongoing animal welfare initiatives under the ABC Rules–2023 and NAPRE–2030, including vaccination, neutering, medical care, and welfare programmes for stray and pet dogs.
