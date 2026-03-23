Gujarat’s e‑Nagar portal logs 18 lakh transactions in 2025-26, revenue tops Rs 1,031 crore

Gandhinagar, March 23 (IANS) The e-Nagar portal recorded more than 18 lakh transactions in 2025-26, generating revenue of Rs 1,031 crore, reflecting the expanding use of a unified digital platform for urban civic services in Gujarat, a government statement said on Monday.

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Officials said the portal, developed under the Gujarat Urban Development Mission, has facilitated over 1.24 crore transactions, with cumulative revenue exceeding Rs 6,076 crore, indicating sustained adoption by citizens across urban areas.

Officials noted that the initiative is part of the broader digital governance push under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the Digital India mission "to make every citizen’s life easier through the effective use of technology”.

"In Gujarat, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, digital transformation and citizen-centric governance are reaching new heights," they added.

According to the government, the e-Nagar portal brings multiple municipal services onto a single platform, allowing citizens to access services such as complaint registration, applications for shop licences, marriage registration, building permissions, and payments of professional tax, property tax and estate rent.

It also enables hall bookings and the management of water and drainage connections, all of which can be completed online from home.

The portal provides 24x7 access and supports multiple payment options, including cards, UPI and net banking. Users can track their applications in real time and download certificates and receipts directly from the system.

Highlighting technological features, officials said, “an AI chatbot facility has been added to help users easily access information,” while integration with 'Bhashini' has made the platform available in 23 languages, improving accessibility for users from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Officials said the system has reduced paperwork, eliminated the need to stand in long queues at municipal offices, and made service delivery faster and more transparent.

“Citizens can now pay fees, taxes and other charges from anywhere, complete registrations and obtain certificates online,” the government noted, adding that the initiative has strengthened interaction between citizens and the administration.

Data shared by the government showed that in 2024-25, the portal recorded 26 lakh transactions and generated revenue of Rs 1,522 crore.

The government said the e-Nagar project represents an integrated digital system through which “all services are made available to citizens at a single place".

--IANS

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