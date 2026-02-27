Gujarat’s Botad district emerging as a prominent religious tourism hub

Botad (Gujarat), Feb 27 (IANS) Gujarat’s Botad district in the Saurashtra region is steadily establishing itself as a key destination for religious tourism, attracting devotees and visitors from across India and abroad.

The development follows several projects initiated by the state government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity at the district’s key pilgrimage sites.

Sarangpur’s Shri Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Temple, Paliyad’s Vihaldham, and Gadhada’s Swaminarayan Temple are among the sites benefiting from these initiatives.

The Shri Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Temple in Sarangpur is unique within the Swaminarayan sect as it venerates Hanuman as the main deity.

A recently installed 54-foot statue has elevated the temple’s profile, attracting devotees from across the world.

Atmatript Swami of BAPS, Sarangpur, said, “In this village, the revered saint Gopalanand Swami installed the idol of Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanuman. This temple is known globally for its spiritual significance.”

Vihaldham in Paliyad, located a short distance from Sarangpur, is recognised as the ascetic land of Sant Shiromani Visaman Bapu.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gadhada, also called the Gopinathji Temple, preserves significant historical heritage. Lord Swaminarayan himself performed the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of the idols in 1828.

Adhyatma Swaroop Swami of BAPS, Gadhada, said, “This is the land of Lord Swaminarayan’s deeds. The Lord stayed here for 25 years and had this temple constructed with his own hands. Today, it is known as the Gopinathji Temple.”

The government’s efforts to enhance facilities and connectivity are not only making pilgrimages more convenient but are also creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Mayur Joshi, a resident of Gadhada, noted, “A large number of pilgrims visit sites like Gadhada, Paliyad, and Sarangpur. The Swaminarayan temple in Gadhada attracts many devotees of Hari, which greatly benefits local businesses.”

The Botad district also holds particular importance for followers of the Swaminarayan sect.

After the passing of BAPS guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 2016, his samadhi (shrine) was established in Sarangpur, further increasing the area’s spiritual significance.

The combination of faith, spiritual heritage, and development is positioning Botad as a key destination for religious tourists, while also highlighting the district’s role in preserving Saurashtra’s long-standing saintly traditions.

