Gujarat's Bhavnath Mahashivratri fair to see enhanced security cover with over 2,900 police personnel deployed

Gandhinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Junagadh is set to host one of its most extensively-planned Mahashivratri fairs this year, with the Gujarat government announcing a series of measures aimed at improving facilities and access for devotees attending the five-day event at Bhavnath, at the foothills of Girnar, from February 11 to 15.

The preparations were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi with sadhus, sants and senior officials of the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the fair, often referred to as a “mini Kumbh”, would be organised on a larger scale to ensure smoother movement and better amenities for the lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this year’s Mahashivratri fair will be the biggest and most memorable so far,” he said.

A key highlight this year will be a grand city procession marking the arrival of sadhus and sants, to be held for the first time on the evening of February 11.

To allow more devotees to witness the traditional Ravedi of the Naga sadhus, the route has been extended from 1.5 km to 2 km.

Officials said the longer route would help ease congestion while enabling a larger number of pilgrims to offer prayers. Security arrangements have also been significantly scaled up.

Sanghavi said the deployment of police personnel would be increased from the usual 1,600 to more than 2,900 this year, with the entire fair area placed under continuous CCTV surveillance.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that the fair is conducted safely and without any untoward incidents,” he said.

The Tourism Department will decorate the entire route on the theme of Lord Bholenath, while Junagadh city will be illuminated during the fair period.

Selfie points and information centres will be set up along the route, and the Shahi Snan will be live-streamed to allow devotees unable to attend in person to follow the rituals.

Additional arrangements include parking facilities, designated access routes, dormitory-style accommodation, clean drinking water and hygienic toilets along the fair route.

More than 1,000 local youths will be engaged as volunteers for the first time, while over 300 social organisations will provide accommodation and prasad for pilgrims.

A devotional song created for the Mahashivratri fair was also launched at the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Youth Services and Cultural Activities Jayram Gamit, religious leaders and senior district officials.

