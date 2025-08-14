Gujarat's 22.4 lakh students participate in I-Day week celebrations

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Gujarat has witnessed a wave of patriotism and civic pride as part of the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Ghar Swachhta’ campaign, held from August 8 to 15 under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. More than 1.20 lakh schools and colleges across the state engaged over 22.40 lakh students in patriotic activities, such as painting, rangoli, letter writing, quizzes, fancy dress, and mehendi competitions.

Citizens participated in large numbers, with 5.45 lakh joining the ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ drive, 5.37 lakh in cleanliness campaigns, and 16 lakh-plus in Tiranga Yatras -- totalling over 26 lakh people across Gujarat. Cultural programmes and flag processions were organised in all 33 districts, with standout events, including Surat’s grand Tiranga Yatra on August 10, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, drawing over 60,000 participants.

Vadodara saw 25,000 citizens march with the national flag on August 11. To ensure widespread participation, the state’s Youth Services and Cultural Activities Department distributed over 50 lakh flags free of cost.

The campaign’s calendar also featured district, taluka, and village-level Tiranga Yatras and Swachhta drives across Bharuch, Narmada, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Chhota Udepur, Anand, Navsari, Mehsana, Morbi, Aravalli, Valsad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gandhinagar, Dahod, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Banaskantha, Panchmahal, Dang, Sabarkantha, Kutch, Patan, Botad, and Rajkot between August 12 and 14.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday also took part in a Tiranga rally in Ahmedabad. Later, he posted on X in Gujarati (loosely translated), "Victory to Mother India. Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign inspired by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the opportunity to flag off and participate in the Tiranga Yatra organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was highly energising." He also posted pictures.

On August 15, all districts and municipal corporations will host ‘Flag Salutation’ ceremonies, marking a fitting finale to the Independence Week celebrations.

Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, will host grand Independence Day celebrations in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event will feature the ceremonial flag hoisting, a guard of honour, and a colourful parade by schoolchildren, police, and NCC cadets, reflecting the spirit of patriotism.

--IANS

