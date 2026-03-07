Gujarat woman entrepreneur generates Rs 10 lakh annually, empowers rural women

Navsari, March 7 (IANS) Asmita Patel, from Soldhara village in Chikhli Taluka of Navsari district, has established a profitable rural enterprise that earns an annual income of Rs 10.20 lakh and provides employment to 10 other women from her community.

Her work, which spans honey production, pickles, ragi (finger millet)-based products, baked goods, and natural food items, demonstrates the potential of rural self-reliance and women's empowerment.

Born into a farming family, Asmita learned agriculture and animal husbandry from a young age. While pursuing an Art Teacher Diploma, she lost her father.

Support from her progressive in-laws and her own determination allowed her to continue her education, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. "Even in difficult times, I knew that knowledge and self-improvement could open new opportunities," she said.

Faced with limited income from farming, Asmita sought alternative livelihoods. In 2010-11, she completed a bee-keeping course and began producing honey at home for local markets.

In 2014, she enhanced her skills by completing a bakery course at Navsari Agricultural University, further diversifying her capabilities.

In 2015, with guidance from rural development officials, Asmita founded the ‘Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal’ with 10 women. Initially, the group produced mango, lemon, and karonda (carissa carandas) pickles, along with seasonal products.

Funding through the Mission Mangalam scheme, which provided a revolving fund of Rs 15,000, enabled them to expand production to include ragi-based products, papad, biscuits, and flour.

Later, a business loan of Rs 2,00,000 allowed the purchase of turmeric processing and grinding machinery, facilitating production of organic turmeric powder.

At present, the Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal's members divide responsibilities according to their skills.

Some handle honey packaging and processing at home, while others produce pickles, amla candy, ragi wafers, and bamboo handicrafts. Their products are sold locally and displayed at state and national-level agricultural fairs.

Reflecting on the journey, Asmita said: "Just as the strength of a tree lies in its roots and its branches expand when given opportunities, our group has grown strong today."

She added that the success of her self-help group is a result of combining traditional knowledge, natural resources, and community collaboration. Her achievements have received national recognition.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Asmita has been commended for promoting rural self-reliance and women's empowerment.

She has had the honour of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi three times and has been awarded the Krushi Ratna Award by the Gujarat government.

In 2015, she also received the Atma Award from the District Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

Notably, Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) will be held in Surat in April this year, which aims to connect local women's self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs with broader markets.

The platform will provide opportunities for women entrepreneurs like Asmita to showcase their skills and access new business avenues.

Today, Asmita is widely regarded as a respected and guiding figure in her village and community.

She credits her success to the support provided under Mission Mangalam and the efforts of the government to extend benefits to women in rural areas.

