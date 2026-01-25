Gujarat village’s community kitchen draws PM Modi's praise

Mehsana, Jan 25 (IANS) In his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Chandanki village in Bahucharaji taluka of Gujarat's Mehsana district as an inspiring example of collective responsibility, highlighting its unique tradition of a community kitchen.

The practice has been in place in Chandanki for the past 15 years. In this system, food for the entire village is cooked in a central location, and a tiffin service is provided for the sick and those who are unable to walk.

The daily communal meals have not only eased the burden of cooking but have also strengthened social bonds among villagers, fostering a strong sense of family spirit.

Located about five kilometres from the Bahucharaji pilgrimage site, Chandanki village has many residents whose children have migrated to other parts of India and abroad for business and employment.

Referring to the village's long-standing practice during 'Mann Ki Baat' earlier in the day, the Prime Minister stated that residents of Chandanki do not cook food in individual homes; instead, the entire village depends on a community kitchen, where meals are prepared collectively, and villagers sit together to eat.

The tradition, he noted, reflects deep-rooted values of unity, care and shared living.

To ensure that the elderly are free from the worries of cooking, the younger generation of the village collectively came together to establish a special arrangement that ensures elders receive regular, nutritious meals with dignity.

Every day around 11 a.m., a bell rings in the village, signalling lunchtime. The elders then come out of their homes and gather at the Chandreshwar Mahadev temple, located near the village entrance. Tables and chairs are arranged in the temple premises, and meals are served respectfully.

The atmosphere, villagers say, is warm and vibrant, as elders eat together, share stories, and discuss both joys and sorrows.

Some elders also volunteer to help with serving food, adding to the sense of participation and belonging. Villagers, especially mothers and senior citizens, have expressed happiness and pride in their younger generation for creating such a thoughtful system despite living far from home.

Elders in Chandanki now receive meals twice a day, allowing them to live independently, yet remain closely connected to the community.

Observers often remark that watching all the elders dine together feels like witnessing members of one extended family sharing a common table.

Owing to its distinctive social practices and cleanliness, Chandanki village has received several recognitions in the past, including awards such as Nirmal Gram and Tirth Gram.

With its community kitchen now being mentioned by the Prime Minister, the village's model is being seen as an inspiration for other rural communities across the country.

