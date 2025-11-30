Gujarat village finds relief as CM’s ‘Swagat Online’ clears road-bridge project

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government’s widely appreciated ‘Swagat Online’ programme continues to deliver solutions to long-pending grassroots issues, with Porbandar’s small Moddar village emerging as the latest example of its impact.

Moddar, a village of around 1,200 people near Kutiyana, has been struggling for years without a proper road and bridge to access the nearby town.

When villagers raised the issue before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the Swagat programme, the response was swift and decisive. The CM heard the delegation patiently, acknowledged that their demand was genuine, and sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the construction of a minor bridge, culverts and a three-kilometre road connecting Moddar to Passavari.

The speed of action left villagers emotional and grateful. “We met the Chief Minister, and by the fourth day itself, we received a call from his office saying the issue had been resolved. Even the funds were sanctioned immediately. For a small village like ours, this means everything,” said farmer Laxman Moddedra.

For decades, villagers have travelled nearly 20 kilometres via longer routes to reach Kutiyana, despite the riverbank being just across from their fields and homes. Over 100 farmers cultivate land on the opposite side of the river and often have to wade through water or cross with livestock, risking their safety. “Sometimes people used inflated tubes to cross; there was always a fear of drowning,” Laxmanbhai said. In the Ghed region, where the village lies, the river remains flooded for eight months a year, cutting off access entirely.

Residents first presented the issue during the district-level Swagat session, after which the Porbandar Collector helped clear an old route. But villagers insisted a bridge was essential for a permanent solution -- a demand finally met through the CM’s intervention.

“For us, this road will be a lifeline,” said Ramesh Karangiya. “Children will reach school faster, farmers will reach their fields safely, and patients can be taken to the hospital without delay. It will save lives.”

Maldhari resident Ranabhai Katara still recalls the Chief Minister’s warm reception. “We never imagined the work would be approved so quickly. The CM listened to us and acted immediately. That gives us real satisfaction,” he said.

Launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the ‘Swagat Online’ programme has evolved into a robust grievance-redressal platform under current CM Bhupendra Patel. For villages like Moddar, it is more than a digital governance initiative; it is a gateway to long-awaited development and dignity.

--IANS

janvi/dpb