Gujarat: Vadodara District Planning Board approves Rs 16 crore development projects

Vadodara, March 6 (IANS) The Vadodara District Planning Board, chaired by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, approved development works worth Rs 16 crore under the 15 per cent discretionary provision, along with Rs 2.5 crore for municipal projects, at a meeting held at the Collector’s Office on Friday.

Read More

Addressing the meeting, Sanghavi emphasised the importance of completing all Planning Board work with quality and within the scheduled timeframe.

“It is essential that development projects meet the required standards and are executed on time,” he said.

The meeting also included a review of the progress of previously sanctioned works.

The District Planning Board has been constituted by the state government to regulate grants allocated to Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

As per protocol, the in-charge Minister serves as Chairman, the District Panchayat President as Vice-Chairman, and the Collector as Co-Vice-Chairman.

Development projects proposed by MPs and MLAs are processed through the board and approved by the Taluka Planning Board, ensuring participation of elected representatives in local development.

The projects approved by the board cover a wide range of initiatives, including 69 rural roads, 86 paved blocks, 63 water supply schemes, 40 local development works, 83 land conservation projects, 9,494 housing units, 12 primary education projects, and 27 nutrition-related initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by State Minister Dr Manisha Vakil, MP Dr Hemang Joshi, Collector Dr Anil Dhamelia, MLAs, senior officials, and presidents of local Panchayats and Municipalities.

After the meeting, Sanghavi added: "Today, by participating in the Vadodara District Planning Board meeting for the year 2026-27, we approved the district’s current year plans and discussed future development projects with the concerned officials, providing necessary directions to ensure that the citizens of Vadodara district receive maximum benefits."

The approvals are said to be a significant step in advancing infrastructure, housing, and social development across the Vadodara district while ensuring accountability and active involvement of elected representatives in the implementation of projects.

--IANS

mys/uk