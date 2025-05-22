Gujarat: Vadodara civic body cracks down on illegal encroachments

Vadodara, May 22 (IANS) Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team in Gujarat took action across several localities, demolishing unauthorised structures and seizing goods from traders operating on public roads.

The operation, aimed at clearing internal society roads and busy market areas ahead of the monsoon, created panic among vendors and led to temporary traffic disruption in parts of the city.

Municipal officials noted that the enforcement action was part of a broader campaign to clear public spaces ahead of the rainy season and to improve road safety.

“Encroachments pose serious risks during monsoon, from flooding to emergency access issues. We are acting on public complaints and will continue such operations across the city,” a senior official said.

According to official reports, the drive began in Chitrakoot Society on Waghodia Road, where four to five tenement owners had reportedly encroached upon internal society roads by constructing illegal compound walls. These encroachments, which had been drawing complaints from local residents, were razed to the ground by bulldozers operated by the municipal enforcement branch.

Security personnel deployed at the site controlled the crowd that had gathered to witness the demolition, asking them to disperse to ensure the operation could proceed without interference. Parallel action was taken at Panigate Road, where vegetable vendors had allegedly occupied road space, posing a hazard to commuters and pedestrians.

As bulldozers approached, several vendors began fleeing with their wares, resulting in a brief stampede-like situation. Similar scenes unfolded in Mangal Bazaar, Dudhwala Moholla, and the Cycle Bazaar, where long-standing encroachments by lorry vendors, shopkeepers, and traders had narrowed roads and caused repeated accidents, according to complaints received by the civic body.

In Mangal Bazaar, panic spread as soon as word got out that the enforcement team was approaching.

Many vendors hurriedly attempted to remove their makeshift stalls and awnings, but the municipal team moved in swiftly, confiscating goods from several vendors, including those selling from lorries and roadside setups.

In total, three truckloads of goods and materials were seized during Tuesday’s operation. In Dudhwala Mohalla, where narrow lanes had become impassable due to makeshift structures and vendor stalls, the enforcement branch cleared temporary encroachments.

However, in the Cycle Bazaar area, most traders managed to relocate their goods and open up the road before authorities could reach the spot, avoiding direct confrontation and seizure.

The civic administration has urged citizens to refrain from illegal constructions or roadside business activity that obstructs movement and endangers public safety.

Further action is expected in other congested areas in the coming days.

--IANS

janvi/dan